Zhiibaahaasing hosts another successful winter carnival

The Recorder

ZHIIBAAHAASING—It was a great weekend for a winter carnival as Zhiibaahaasing First Nation held its annual celebration with lots of events for families to take part in.

The 17th annual winter carnival and Family Day weekend celebrations kicked off in grand style Friday evening with a dance and fireworks.

After opening prayers on Saturday evening, teams were formed to take part in the many events held during the day. The games included tea boiling, a three-legged race, egg spoon race and much more. Later in the day a chicken and dumpling contest and a spaghetti supper were held, along with a best ribs contest. In the evening a 3-on-3 hockey game took place.

On Sunday morning a hearty breakfast got everyone ready for the day’s activities. This day the games focused on individual events such as the weight pull, hockey shoot and water rescue. Then, later in the day, everyone gathered inside the community centre to enjoy snacks and crafts before everyone headed to the sliding hill.

Cardboard sled races were held at supper time along with a chili and scone contest. In the evening, entertainment was provided and a family game night was held.

After a hearty Monday morning Family Day breakfast an awards ceremony took place, followed by one last family slide party to close out the fantastic fun-filled Family Day weekend.