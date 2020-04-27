YVONNE LOA SELLEN

November 15, 1944 – April 19, 2020

On Sunday morning, April 19, around 7:45 am, Yvonne Sellen finally came to peace from her long battle with cancer at Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current. Yvonne passed away at the age of 75. Daughter to the late Jessie and George Sellen of Little Current. Yvonne had eight siblings: Georgina Robinson, Ken Sellen, Bettie Ann Sellen (Hoxal), Doug Sellen, Lenard Sellen (predeceased), Edward Sellen, Michael Sellen and Stanley Sellen. Yvonne also had many nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews that she held close to her heart. Yvonne was an

active member of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church where her love of God was tremendously important to her. She was also involved in many groups. Yvonne was a member of the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary, a member of the Red Hats, an active bingo player at the Aundeck Omni Kaning band office and was part of the euchre club in Little Current. She tried to help her community, church, family and friends the best way she could and she will be greatly missed by many. ‘Til we meet again.

God’s Faith

Though we all lie awake in pain and anguish,

We know your soul will lie within a truly amazing place.

We all have heard about the eternal light,

Truly paradise within.

Your faith for God, most of us have never felt.

And the love you showed for your family and friends

Through even these hard times that we’re dealt.

While we all lie awake to begin to undertake,

Why the Lord chose to take a woman away so loving,

so great.

To send uncertainly and confusion and hurt to each and every one of us

But then to realize and understand exactly

Why God chose you,

To go forward to explain His word to others

That aren’t so certain.

The final hours we spent together never the less,

To see your faith for Him continue to shine through

The sadness expressed.

Made us all realize why He chose you to carry out the

sacrifice at hand,

And last and definitely not least,

This was truly for the best.

When you looked at us all with a smile

And then replied so clear,

“The time has come, I serve the Lord

And take a break from escape

But promise you all, this is not the end.

That we will all be reunited once again.

With everyone that we love and the best of friends.

My love for you all and my faith for God will never end!”

Till we meet again in the afterlife, dear sister,

From all of us family and friends.