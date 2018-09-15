Youth charged following disturbance at MSS

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On Friday, September 14, 2018, at approximately 12:02 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police, responded to a disturbance at a Secondary School in Billings Township, Ontario.

The investigation is on-going, with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit. Currently, a 15-year-old youth from M’Chigeeng First Nation, Ontario has been charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to 267(a) of the CC.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on September 26, 2018.

- Advertisement -

The OPP is requesting that any recordings of the disturbance be brought to their attention immediately. Public safety is not a concern at this time.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or the Little Current OPP Detachment at 705-368-2200.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.