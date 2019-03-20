WTPS host first-ever youth opiate awareness conference

LITTLE CURRENT—The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is organizing and hosting a first-of-its-kind event for Manitoulin Island on March 30 and 31, a Youth Empowerment and Safety (YES) drug/opioid awareness conference intended to help combat the national opiate addictions, and overdose, epidemic.

“Use, abuse and addictions to prescription drugs are a major concern across Canada,” a press release from the WTPS states. “Moreover, there is a heightened concern and crisis situation–especially with opioids–within First Nation communities nation-wide. Our most vulnerable group falling into the opioid crisis trap are our youth.”

“It’s for these reasons that leadership in our First Nation communities continue to work together to help spread awareness, information and engage youth in understanding the harsh realities of drug/opioid use, abuse, addictions and other related negative consequences,” the press release continues.

At the YES conference, being held March 30 and 31 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current, youth from across Manitoulin Island will learn about the impacts of drug and opioid addictions, the resources available to fight addictions and what leadership is doing to help combat the crisis. Messages will be shared by local Anishinabek leadership along with nationally renowned motivational speaker and award winning aboriginal hip hop musician Rob KASP Sawan and nationally known poet/musicians Mary Black and Blaine Constant of Bloodline-Music, ‘Motivation and Inspiration for the Next Generation,’ who are serving as main workshop facilitators.

“All three of the keynote speakers have suffered substance and alcohol abuse and continue their healing journeys–journeys they will share with conference participants through their workshops and through a dance party performance on Saturday evening,” the press release continues.

Police Chief Terry McCaffrey told The Expositor that the conference is thanks in part to a grant through the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and is intended to provide Island youth with a strong understanding of what Canada is facing in terms of the opiate epidemic.

Police Chief McCaffrey noted that he hopes the guest speakers will “bring a sense of realism” to the conference through the stories of living with, and coming through, addiction that youth can relate to.

While the conference is being held by the WTPS with the aim of reaching Wiikwemkoong youth, the police chief invites all of Manitoulin’s young people, Native and non-Native, to attend.

Pre-registration for the conference is encouraged and can be done by calling either Roxanne Recollet at 249-878-1360 or Kerry Assiniwe at 705-677-9069 or directly at the WTPS detachment in Wiikwemkoong.

Members of the Mnidoo Mnising Mental Wellness Crisis Response Team will also be on hand for those who may feel triggered by the things they hear and learn, the police chief noted.

“It’s going to be a great time,” Police Chief McCaffrey added. “The hip hop dance party on Saturday with special guests Rob KASP Sawan should be a lot of fun.”

“Ultimately, youth are our future,” the police chief continued. “We need to invest in them as much as they need to invest in themselves.”

Police Chief McCaffrey said it’s time to start looking at this opiate crisis in a much broader scope and not one with an enforcement lens. “WTPS is about working with all our community partners and seeing positive, healthy relationships. All we can do is bring awareness; the youth are the key to success.”

The YES Drug/Opioid Awareness Conference will be held next Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre.