WTPS executes drug search warrant in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG – On January 8, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Crime Reduction Unit, the UCCM Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the community of Wiikwemkoong.

As a result of the investigation and collected information, officers seized quantities of oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine and methamphetamine. In addition, officers seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime and a prohibited hand held Taser.

As a result of the investigation, Frederick George Peltier, 59, of Wiikwemkoong has been arrested and charged with the following:

1. Possession of a schedule one substance hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA;

2. Possession of a schedule one substance oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5(2) CDSA;

3. Possession of a schedule one substance methamphetamine contrary to section 4(1) CDSA;

4. Possession of a schedule one substance codeine contrary to section 4(1) CDSA;

5. Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354 (1) CCC; and

6. Unauthorized Possession of weapon 91(2) CCC

The accused has been detained in custody and will appear in Gore Bay Bail Court on January 10.

As of July 1, 2019, the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service deployed a Crime Reduction Unit comprised of one detective sergeant and two detective constables. These experienced criminal investigators work in concert to be a proactive and problem solve r with the goal of eliminating or disrupting criminal activity in Wiikwemkoong.

With the growing concerns of substance abuse in and around our community, the Crime Reduction Unit is mandated to identify local community drug dealers, investigate their illegal activities and lay appropriate charges.

The public is reminded to please contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).