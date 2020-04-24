Worried about your Island property? Manitoulin Camp Check offers solutions

MANITOULIN—Central Manitoulin is asking Manitoulin residents to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to our friends and neighbours with seasonal residences or cottages.

Central Manitoulin Outreach Coordinator Marcus Mohr has composed a list of Island contractors and maintenance and property management companies that can be hired to keep an eye on seasonal residents’ homes.

“’Why can’t we check on our property?’ We’ve been hearing that statement a lot,” Mr. Mohr says, “and it’s a valid concern.”

Mr. Mohr also hopes that those Islanders with friends and neighbours ‘from away’ will offer to keep an eye on those properties, maybe sending along a few photos too, to help ease people’s minds.

An ad that can be found in the coming edition of The Manitoulin Expositor from Central Manitoulin promoting the Manitoulin Camp Check urges Islanders to offer help instead of making demands and offer solutions to promote the spirit of working together in this unprecedented time.

“It’s a proactive response,” Mr. Mohr adds.

Visit www.centralmanitoulin.ca/content/camp-check for more information.