Work begins on $693,000 fitness centre in Gore Bay

GORE BAY – Construction of the new fitness centre in Gore Bay began last week.

“Work on the new fitness centre has started,” said Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne, late last week. “We had awarded the construction contract at our last council meeting.”

Previously, Gore Bay council had accepted the tender from W.S. Morgan in the amount of $693,000 plus HST for the building.

“The excavation of the property has been done. And the footings will be started,” said Mayor Osborne.

Mayor Osborne told the Recorder it had been hoped the building would be finished by December, but now the town is looking for it to be complete probably sometime in January 2020. The building will be 65 feet long and 36 feet wide. The actual gym/fitness area is 40×36 feet (approximately 1,440 square foot in size). It will include change rooms and bathrooms including one universal bathroom.