Winds up to 90 km/h expected today

Strong winds are expected today into this evening.

A broad swath of 80 km/h wind gusts is expected along the lakeshore north and east of Lake Superior and Northern Lake Huron and Northern Georgian Bay today into this evening. Isolated wind gusts to 90 km/h are possible.

These strong winds are associated with an intensifying low pressure system that will pass north of Lake Superior, approaching James Bay today.

Environment Canada meteorologists continue to monitor this developing situation.

Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.