Wind gusts to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon

Wind warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon. These strong winds are associated with a cold front that will track over the area late this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Slightly weaker northwest winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h are also expected early this evening after the cold front passes. Winds will then diminish overnight.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.