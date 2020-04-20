WILLIAM GEORGE HURD

Mr. William (Bill) Hurd, 89 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Bill was born in Toronto, Ontario to Elizabeth (nee Goodfellow) and Percival Hurd, the first of five

children. As an infant, he moved to Little Current on Manitoulin Island. He married the love of his life Iris (nee Kuorikoski) on July 18, 1953 and they enjoyed 57 years together raising one daughter and eight sons. Predeceased by his parents; wife Iris; brothers Jack, George and David Hurd and granddaughter Michelle Bryce. He is survived by his daughter Karen (Peter) Gobeil of Thunder Bay, Ontario; sons Terrance Hurd (Diane Helmus) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kevin Hurd (Joyce Tinsley), Alan Hurd (Liz Tenniscoe), both of Nipigon, Robert (Jana) Hurd of

Thunder Bay, William Jr. (Bill), David Hurd (Donna Smith), both of Nipigon, Daniel (Julie) Hurd of Pass Lake, Ontario and Michael Hurd (Dayna Smith) of Thunder Bay; nine grandchildren, Trevor and Andrew Gobeil, Jason Bryce, Barry Fawcett-Hurd, Misty Fawcett-Hurd, Dustin and Jordan Hurd, Rhyis Hurd and Ava Alison Barry; sister Marion Nordquist of Penticton, British Columbia; sisters-in-law Irene (Mike) Dryherb of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Irene (Eero) Warpula of Thunder Bay; brother-in-law Leonard (Carol) Kuorikoski of Stratton, Ontario; cousins Fred Ashley, William (Joyce) Hurd, Ray (Gail) Hurd, Sharon Hurd and Shirley Ward; niece Sally Hurd of Thunder Bay. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, spread all across the country. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.