WILLIAM FREDDRICK ORR

August 12, 1934 – June 28, 2020

In loving memory of William Freddrick Orr who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 62 years of Barbara Anne Orr (nee Fraser) (predeceased). Loving father of Janice (Marc), Billy (Anita), David (predeceased) and Don (Adeline). Cherished grandfather of Holley, Amanda, Karly, Riley and Haley. Great-grandfather to many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Edna Orr. Survived by his sisters Minnie and Elsie. Predeceased by his siblings Russell, Carl, Howard, Caroline and Eila. Bill will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Bill was born in Hornepayne, Ontario where he grew up. He married his wife Barbara of 62 years in Hornepayne. Bill worked for Canadian National Railway for 42 years before retiring to Manitoulin Island. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the bush. As per Bill’s wishes, a private burial will be held on the Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.

Life’s Railroad To Heaven

Life is like a railroad,

With an engineer that’s brave.

We must make the run successful,

From the cradle to the grave.

You will roll up the grades of trial,

You will cross the bridge of strife.

See that Christ is your conductor

On the lightning train of life.

Always mindful of obstructions.

Do not falter, Do not fail.

Keep your hand upon the throttle

And your eye upon the rail.