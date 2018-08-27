WILLIAM CARL ROBINSON October 17, 1926 – August 26, 2018

William Carl Robinson died peacefully at home on Sunday, at the age of 91. Predeceased by his parents Jessie (nee Williams) and Willis Robinson, his beloved wife Ruth (nee Morrell) and siblings Doug and Kathleen. Survived by his children, David & Kay, Carol & Paul Gauthier, Lyla Mervyn (Jim predeceased), Lawrence & Cheryl, Pam & Steve Gugelyk, Diane and Andrew Robinson. Cherished grandchildren Dave, Dawn, Dale, Michael, Ruthann, Doug, Howard, Matthew, Melissa, Sara, Rose, Zachary, Craig, Sam and many great-grandchildren. Forever loved by sister Shirley Baker (Lloyd predeceased), Fondly remembered by sister- in-law Ellen Bell and brother-in-law Evan Morrell (Gertrude). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home for visitation from 7 pm – 9 pm, Friday, August 31. Funeral Service 11 am Saturday, September 1, 2018. Burial will be at Gordon Cemetery. Donations to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

