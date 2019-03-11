WILLIAM (BILL) MATTHEW DEAN WILKINS

June 18, 1933 – March 4, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Wilkins, QC, announces his passing on the evening of March 4, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Bill will be lovingly remembered by Irena, his wife of 57 years, his daughters Kathryn and Marta, sons-in-law John Reeves and John Moskal and grandchildren Steven Wilkins-Reeves, Dean Wilkins-Reeves, Amanda Moskal and Thomas Moskal. Also mourning his passing are his siblings Tony Wilkins (Marty Timken), Kathryn Hardy, Nancy Whyatt (Tony) and his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill is predeceased by his sister Jane Purdie and brother-in-law Don Purdie. Son of the late Elwin Dean (E.D.) Wilkins, QC and of the late Kathryn Loretta Wilkins (nee Mulligan). Bill was born and raised in Sudbury, after graduating from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1959, Bill returned to Sudbury where he practiced law for almost 60 years. He will be remembered for his dedication, hard work and compassion for his clients in both Sudbury and Espanola. Bill was an avid reader who enjoyed sharing his knowledge, and he constantly kept up with politics and world events by reading several newspapers daily. Bill especially loved his family camp in the Bay of Islands, Lake Huron where generations of family and friends would gather every summer. Winter vacations at Longboat Key were a favourite as well. Bill had a kind and generous nature which was appreciated by all who knew him, and he was known to never short anyone in the amount of rum he used when making one of his “Bill” drinks. He will truly be missed by his wife, siblings, children and all their families. In keeping with his request, there will be a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later date this spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.

