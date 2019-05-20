WILLIAM (BILL) MATTHEW

DEAN WILKINS

June 18, 1933 – March 4, 2019

The family of Bill Wilkins invites you to join them in honoring and celebrating a life that touched so many. We are gathering together on Sunday, June 2 from 12:30 pm to 3 pm at Northern Water Sports Centre, 206 Ramsey Lake Road, Sudbury, Ontario. A lifelong Sudbury resident, Bill’s life will be remembered for his kind and generous spirit and his respectful nature that he presented with all those who knew him. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Irena. He was the loving father of daughters Kathryn and Marta, sons-in-law John Reeves and John Moskal. Beloved grandfather (Papa) of Steven Wilkins-Reeves, Dean Wilkins-Reeves, Amanda Moskal and Thomas Moskal. If you are able to attend, we would love to see you there to celebrate a life well-lived. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.