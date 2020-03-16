WILBERT RAMOND OLIVER

“PEE WEE”

February 28, 1930 – March 10, 2020

Wilbert passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Heath Centre with his family by his side at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 71 years of Milanece “Ting” Oliver (nee Harper).

Devoted father of the late Roger (June), Darlene Green (late Squirt), Mickeal (Betty) and Wanda Trovarello (Lou). Cherished grandpa of Rick, Tracy, Lori, Jeff, Derek, Matt, Ben, Toni and Tyler. Also loved by 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Wilbert “Bo” and Dorothy “Dot” Oliver. Brother of the late Bob (late Marg), Marilyn Heise (Bill), Wayne (late Louise), Joan Holley (Buzz), late Donnie, late Brian (late Janice) and Gary (Sandy). Visitation was 1 pm to 3 pm

Friday, March 13, 2020 at Island Funeral Home. Legion Service was at 3 pm. Luncheon followed at the Little Current Legion. Burial in the spring. Donations can be made in memory of Wilbert to the Little Current Legion, Branch 177.