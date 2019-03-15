Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Officer (Sergeant Mark Trudeau) Charged with Drive Over .08

(Wiikwemkoong, ON.) – Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) have charged a fellow Officer of the WTPS in relation to an investigation into an off-duty incident.

On the afternoon of March 1, 2019, WTPS Officers conducted a vehicle stop while responding to a traffic complaint in the community of Wiikwemkoong.

The Officers identified that the driver was an off duty WTPS Officer and that the driver had recently been consuming alcohol. A subsequent mandatory road side test was conducted which resulted in a fail. The driver was then arrested and taken to the Police Station for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, the male has been charged with Drive Over 80 mgs.

The court information has now been formally sworn allowing WTPS to release the name of Sergeant Mark Trudeau, who was released on a promise to appear for court on April 02, 2019.

The Officer is currently on long term leave from the Service and is not on active duty. A Professional Standards Investigation has also been initiated.

“The WTPS are committed to the fight against impaired driving, and we hold our Members to the same, if not higher, standard than Members of our Community. We continue to remind our Members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, (Our 7 Grandfather Teachings) both on and off duty,” said Chief McCaffrey.

WTPS thanks Members of the Community for helping us stop and arrest impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. We consider these incidents an emergent crime in progress and will continue to respond to these calls appropriately.

We are reminding drivers that WTPS conducts RIDE spot checks year-round and that our Officers are always watching for suspected impaired drivers. We also continue to encourage citizens to call 9-1-1 if you spot a suspected impaired driver.