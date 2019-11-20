Wikwemikong Tourism nabs Indigenous Tourism award

KELOWNA, BC – Wikwemikong Tourism has received yet another well-deserved accolade, this time from the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada’s (ITAC) Indigenous Tourism Awards.

Luke Wassegijig, Wikwemikong Tourism manager, told The Expositor he found out about the nomination, in the adventure tourism category, on Friday, November 8. By the following Monday he was out the door and headed for Kelowna, BC to collect the award during a special banquet held Thursday, November 14.

There were three finalists for the Indigenous Adventure Award, “an award presented to a business that recognizes best practices in Indigenous adventure travel with a focus on responsibility and sustainability. The business must demonstrate effective sustainable management, provide social and economic benefits to the local community, respect cultural heritage, and minimize environmental impacts.” Fishwheel Charter Services of Dawson City, Yukon, Wapusk Adventure in Churchill, Manitoba and Wikwemikong Tourism were shortlisted for the award, with Wikwemikong Tourism named the best in the country.

“We were recognized for our land-based and cultural tours as well as the work we do at Point Grondine and Point Grondine Park,” Mr. Wassegijig explained. “For a community organization, it was definitely something we’re really grateful for and it’s nice to have the work we’re doing at Point Grondine Park acknowledged.”

Kevin Eshkawkogan, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Ontario, is also one of the founding members of the ITAC and currently serves as the association’s treasurer. Mr. Eshkawkogan was on hand to present Mr. Wassegijig with the award.