Wikwemikong Police Service investigates home invasion

WIIKWEMKOONG—On January 23, just after 7 am, an adult male and a male young offender broke into a residence in Wiikwemkoong and assaulted the resident while demanding property, after which the two males fled from the residence on foot with the stolen property.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police officers were on scene quickly and obtained the identities and descriptions of the suspects from the victim. Officers immediately patrolled the area and located one of the males who was arrested and the other fled on foot into a wooded area.

Assistance was requested from the Ontario Provincial Police K9 Unit to assist in tracking the male who fled into a wooded area. Officers located the subject several hours later at a residence where he was arrested without incident.

- Advertisement -

Both men are charged with one count each of robbery with intent, assault and break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at 705-859-3141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.