Wiikwemkoong woman charged with trafficking just days after overdose death

WIIKWEMKOONG—On May 24, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) Crime Reduction Unit, WTPS Patrol Division and the Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in the community of Wiikwemkoong. The arrest comes just three days after the community lost one of its own to an overdose.

As a result of the investigation and collected information, officers seized a quantity of controlled drugs and substances. In addition, officers also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime, including multiple cell phones and paraphernalia consistent with trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong has been arrested and charged with the following: traffic in Schedule 1 substance, cocaine; two counts of traffic in Schedule 1 substance, other drugs; adult distribute over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent); and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused person, whose name cannot be released at this time pending formal swearing of the charge, was released on an undertaking for court on July 7, 2020.

As of July 1, 2019, the WTPS has deployed a Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) comprised of one detective sergeant and two detective constables. These experienced criminal investigators work in concert to be a proactive, problem solving response to eliminate and disrupt criminal activities in the greater Wiikwemkoong area.

“With concerns of substance abuse in and around our community, the CRU is mandated to identify local community drug dealers, investigate their illegal activities and lay appropriate charges,” a press release from the WTPS states.

The public is reminded to please contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).