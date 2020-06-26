Wiikwemkoong student selected to receive Hydro One scholarship

ONTARIO—A Manitoulin Island student has been selected for a 2020 Leonard St. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship Award from Hydro One.

Amy Shawanda, a member of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, is one of this year’s award winners.

Ms. Shawanda attends Trent University and is studying for her PhD in Indigenous Studies.

Hydro One is committed to increasing Indigenous representation at all levels of our workforce, the Hydro One website notes. “One way we are supporting this commitment to diversity and inclusion includes offering a scholarship award to Indigenous students. Our annual Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship supports First Nations, Métis and Inuit students on their educational journey.”

Twenty Indigenous students enrolled in electricity-related programs will receive $10,000 and the possibility of a summer work term at Hydro One. The scholarship is named after the Honourable Justice Leonard S. Mandamin, one of the first Indigenous electrical engineering graduates in Ontario.