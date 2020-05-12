Wiikwemkoong long term care home resident’s second test returns negative

Retests of a 70-year-old female Wikwemikong Nursing Home resident and the 17 people who may have been in contact with her at the long-term care homes have returned negative. While the community is heaving a collective sigh of relief over the news, Ogimaa Duke Peltier cautions that for the original positive result to officially be declared “cleared” two sequential tests must also come back negative.

To that effect, isolation precautions will remain in effect for the resident as per health unit protocols until May 18-19.

A positive case remains listed as a positive case despite the second test coming back negative.

Although the news of the negative tests is being greeted with relief, the community is being advised to maintain the course on physical distancing and proper hygiene and to avoid unnecessary travel.