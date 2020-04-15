Wiikwemkoong has protocols in place to minimize community access

WIIKWEMKOONG - Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Manitoulin’s largest community, is in its first week of living under a travel order and the community has come together to make its new reality work to help keep its citizens safe, says Ogimaa Duke Peltier.

Last Monday, April 6 Wiikwemkoong chief and council declared a state of emergency for its territory which also included a travel order, restri...