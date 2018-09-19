Wiikwemkoong Fall Fair offers something for all

WIIKWEMKOONG—This upcoming weekend, Wiikwemkoong will host its annual fall fair, with events running between Thursday, September 20 and Saturday, September 22.

On Thursday evening, judging for the prince and princess pageant will take place at 5 pm. Following that at 8, there will be a movie night at the band office’s council chambers. Kay-Mart Variety will be on site to sell popcorn, snacks and drinks.

For Friday, festivities begin at noon with the deadline for submissions for the Bebamikawe Trail photo scavenger hunt. The next important deadline is 4 pm when the scarecrow contest entries must be dropped off at the Wikwemikong Arena. That is also the deadline to drop off exhibit entries, which are open between 9 am and 4 pm at the arena.

The family three pitch tournament will take place throughout Friday, with all registrations and the $100 fee due on Thursday with Gerard Baibomcowai. In the evening at 7 pm there will be a family dance at the arena, which runs until 9 pm. During the dance, at 8 pm, is a youth outdoor movie for participants aged 13 and up. On screen will be ‘The Purge: Election Year’.

That evening, be sure to catch the fireworks show! It is certain to be a dazzling display for all to enjoy.

On Saturday morning, Andy’s will have an outdoor yard sale starting at 9 am. At 10 am, two events take place: A parade from the band office to Pontiac, and a youth breakfast/brunch at the youth centre. The food lasts until 11:30 am, but if you miss that, Andy’s will be starting its barbecue at 11 am.

Also at 11, the fair exhibits are open for viewing at the Wikwemikong Arena and a Texas horse shoe tournament starts—see Mark Peltier to register. Thunderbird Park opens its doors at 11 featuring pony rides, Checkers Fun Factory, Crown and Anchors and more.

Between noon and 5 pm at Thunderbird Park is an array of live entertainment to enjoy. At 2 pm there will be a horse pull, as well as an apple harvest at Thunderbird Park.

Things get really exciting Saturday night at the licensed dance featuring live music by JW Stevens of North Bay.

This is sure to be a fun event for people of all ages, so be sure to visit Wiikwemkoong this weekend for all the excitement.