Wiikwemkoong 5K Fun Walk and Run builds community

WIIKWEMKOONG – The annual Wiikwemkoong Five Kilometre Fun Walk and Run was one sweet day—quite literally as the top winners got to take home a bottle each of Dooganing Maple Syrup.

“We had a beautiful day for our five kilometre Fun, Walk and Run yesterday,” said organizer Dominic Beaudry, who was very pleased with how well the day’s event went over. “We’re trying to promote active healthy living for the younger generation, as best we can.”

“The top male and female finishers were Cameryn Beaudry (23.51) and Robin Cooper (27.27), respectively,” he said. “Miigwech to everyone who supported our event and for promoting active healthy living.” Rounding out the top male finishers were, second, Gabriel Trudeau (24.00) and third place finisher Patrick Beaudry (25.00). Rounding out the top female finishers were Amanda Cox (Beaudry), second place (30.58) and Tracy Cleland (32.56) in third.

There were about 40 participants in the event overall, with about 35 of those being finishers.

“We had a lot of fun,” said Mr. Beaudry. “Thanks to all of the community volunteers who helped make this happen.”