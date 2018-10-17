MANITOULIN—It’s a spooky time to be an Islander, considering the myriad of Halloween festivals and events around Manitoulin this October.

On Saturday, October 20, Espanola Fibre Arts Festival will hold its makers’ market from 9 am to 4 pm in the Espanola Recreation Complex. Admission is two dollars and children under 12 enter free. This event is billed as the only festival of its kind, featuring workshops, demonstrations and fibre arts-related activities.

Also on Saturday, the township of Assiginack is hosting its annual Haunted Ride. This year’s hayride event features a new route and an extra tractor and wagon to help manage the lineups. The event starts at 7 pm at the Assiginack Arena, 59 Vankoughnet St. in Manitowaning. Rides will be offered until 9 pm. Cost is two dollars per person.

- Advertisement -

The next day is Manitowaning’s Pumpkin Festival. This event is expected to offer something for everyone with its offerings of a fortune teller and a pumpkin catapult contest for cash prizes. There will be culinary competitions with prizes, children’s games, chalk drawing, bowling, bean bag toss, a hay bale throwing contest and a kids-level catapult competition. There will also be contests for seed spitting and paper maché. Craft vendors will be on site. The event runs from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday, October 21.

The following weekend, Manitoulin events kick into high gear. From Thursday, October 26 to Saturday, October 27, the Mindemoya Haunted Hall arrives at Mindemoya Hall. Some of the spooky offerings include a photobooth and a snack and drink concession. The Lions Club is accepting non-perishable food donations for the local food bank. The event is from 7 to 10 pm each night. General admission is five dollars but children under the age of 12 get in for three dollars.

For those wanting to take a trip across the waters of Georgian Bay, the Sportsman’s Inn in Killarney is hosting a 19+ costume party at 9 pm on Friday, October 26. The inn will give out prizes for best costume.

Also on Friday, extending to Saturday, the Sheguiandah Centennial Museum is hosting the Haunted Museum from 7 to 9 pm. Admission is five dollars and children under 12 need adult supervision. The museum is still looking for volunteers to help with the event. Interested individuals should call 705-368-2367 for details.

The Little Current Legion is hosting two Halloween dances. The first one, for children, is Friday, October 26 from 6 to 8 pm. Admission is five dollars and juice and chips will be for sale at the dance.

On Saturday, the Legion is hosting its 19+ dance with a $10 admission. The event runs from 9 pm to 1 am Sunday. Light food will be served and there are prizes up for grabs. Participants are encouraged to don their best costumes and come prepared to dance.

Sheguiandah Centennial Museum has one more event, its family Halloween party on Saturday, October 27 from noon until 2 pm. Admission is free for all the games, goodies and fun. At 1 pm there will be a costume parade.

That afternoon in Little Current, Who’s Crafty is hosting a children’s painting event at the Anchor Inn for kids aged 4 to 12. For a $25 ticket, available at the venue or online, children receive all the supplies they need to make a Halloween-themed painting and also some treats. Children should come dressed in costume because there will be best-dressed prizes. This event starts at 1 pm on Saturday, October 27.

Also on Saturday is Anchor Inn’s Halloween party, with prizes for the best homemade costume, best couples costume and best 80s themed costume. Bar hours on Saturday are from noon until 1 am Sunday.

Later that evening, Kagawong is hosting its family Halloween dance at the Park Centre between 7 and 10 pm. Some of the activities include cookie decorating and pumpkin carving. Treats, prizes, snacks and beverages will be provided; children must be accompanied by an adult. The Billings recreation committee would greatly appreciate donations to the local food bank.

Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club is hosting a licensed Halloween party at the Providence Bay Centennial Hall on Saturday, October 27 from 8 pm to 1:30 am Sunday. DJ John Roy will be spinning up some tunes for the event and there will be raffles, games and prizes for the best-dressed. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at Buie’s General Store in Spring Bay, Mindemoya Home Hardware or from Matt Young at 705-377-7149.

Tehkummah has two events on Halloween night, the harvest costume party at Manitoulin Community Church and the Halloween party at Tehkummah Hall. The costume party runs from 6:30 until 8 pm and will offer games, candy and desserts. The Halloween party starts immediately afterwards at 8 pm and will offer prizes, games and fun for all ages. Both events are free.