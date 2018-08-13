West Parry Sound OPP Investigation Missing Person

(BRITT-BYNG INLET, ON) – On August 7, 2018 members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person.

Amanda MCCLASKIN, 36-years-old of Britt-Byng Inlet, Ontario was last seen on August 3, 2018 walking away from her residence. She was located deceased early this morning in a wooded area near Lake Joseph Road in Muskoka Lakes Township, Ontario.

As a result, Mark ST. AMANT, 39-years-old, of Britt-Byng Inlet, Ontario has been charged with:

· Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

· Indignity to a dead body contrary to section 182(b) of the CC.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound, Ontario on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the West Parry Sound Crime Unit, North East Region Crime Team, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Aviation Services under the direction of Detective Inspector Rob Matthews of the Criminal Investigation Branch of the OPP.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 705-746-4225. You may also call the OPP toll free at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.