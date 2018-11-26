WENDELL HUGH ARNOLD

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces Wendell”s passing on Sunday November 25th, in Little Current,at the age of 88. He is now in a better place! The son of the late Roy and Hazel Arnold of Sandfield. Survived by his brother Don, wife Lois (predeceased), his son Mark Arnold and wife Maureen Arnold, grandchildren Amanda Snyder (husband Bobby) and Lukas Arnold and great- grandchild Sawyer Grey Snyder, friend Maryann Pangowish and family plus the many nieces and nephews. Wendell was a free spirit who walked to his own beat. He prided himself on never having to work for anybody in his life other then himself. His livelihood choice was being a livestock dealer (one of the first to be licensed in Ontario) and he started this venture at a very young age. He just loved it. It was a challenge that never stopped for him as there were many gains and also many losses; with that, he just worked harder. Over time he built a huge customer and land base, that even expanded to many faithful Mennonite customers in the St. Jacob’s area. He was quite proud of his business relationships in St. Jacob’s. The biggest pride was, delievering them with good solid, growthy Manitoulin Island cattle! He knew his cattle and knew how they would grow. There were many words to describe Wendell, from being a great dancer, to being mischievous, a joker with big blue eyes! He loved to chat, especially on the phone. He was great on giving advice to friends and family, on a daily basis! He had a very strong personality and of course he was well known for being quite stubborn. He was his own man and in his own way he loved us all . He will be sadly missed family and friends will gather at at Island Funeral Home on Thursday, November 29, 2018. Visitation from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Funeral Service at 12 pm. Elder Weston Leeson and Dawn Dawson officiating. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Health Sciences North; Joe Drago Cardiac Equipment Fund; Cardiac Rehabilitation Fund; Cardio Diagnotistic Fund would be greatly appreciated. You can donate online at https://www.hsnfoundation.com/ Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca

