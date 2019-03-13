Weengushk shuffles board at annual general meeting

M’CHIGEENG—Weengushk Film Institute has appointed a new chair, vice chair and secretary to its board of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier this month.

Angela O’Leary is assuming the role of chair, Phyllis Ellis is the vice chair and Gloria Panacheese is the secretary.

The board also appointed Sam Nardi to be its auditor. New board members include Kaylee LeBreton as the youth representative, Dan Donovan and Ms. O’Leary.

“I would like to thank all the support we’ve received from the board members that are leaving,” said Weengushk founder Shirley Cheechoo. At press time, not all the outgoing board members had tendered their resignations, but Ms. Cheechoo said she expected them later in the week.