WALDEN—Some members of the Walden Seniors’ Group visit Manitoulin on a regular basis to spend “A Weekend at Bernie’s.”

That is, they visit The Osprey Nest outside of Gore Bay, staying at fellow group member Bernie Piche’s place.

“These beautiful ladies are all members of the Walden Seniors’ Group,” Mr. Piche told The Recorder recently. They include Giselle Piche, Audrey Ferguson, Marlene Moir, Agnes Byrne and Gisele Joly. “They invade Manitoulin Island three times a year coming to (his business) The Osprey Nest to play six-handed euchre with me, and we go out for dinners or I cook for them here while they stay here.”

- Advertisement -

“It is a real weekend at Bernie’s,” said Mr. Piche, who noted he is a member of the Walden Seniors’ Group.