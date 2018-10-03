Weather Warning – Heavy rain and strong winds are expected today and tonight

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected today and tonight.

Rain will begin over the area this morning and continue into Thursday morning. General total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are expected by the time the rain ends Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a vigorous cold front will sweep through the area overnight or early Thursday morning. Northwesterly wind gusts to 70 or 80 km/h will develop as this front passes. Winds will weaken Thursday morning.

These winds may be capable of tossing loose objects and causing tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.