Weather Alert: Up to 25cm of snow, tonight and into Wednesday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

15 to 25 cm snow tonight and Wednesday



Snow associated with a trough will continue tonight with several centimetres by Wednesday morning. The snow will intensify on Wednesday as a Colorado low passes by just to the south of the regions.



Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely today through Wednesday across the region. Risk of freezing rain is also possible Wednesday evening from Manitoulin Island to the Greater Sudbury area then to North Bay as temperature just rises to near freezing mark.



Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility in snow and accumulating snow on untreated roads are expected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.



The snowfall warning criterion of 15 centimetres in 12 hours is not expected to be reached in this case.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.