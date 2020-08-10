Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for Manitoulin

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Manitoulin Island

Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop this evening.



The main threats are strong damaging winds up to 100 km/h and torrential downpours.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.



For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.