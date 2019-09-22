Weather Advisory: Total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are possible

Special weather statement in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Heavy precipitation expected later today and into Monday.



Showers are occurring in parts of Central and Northeastern Ontario early this morning. However, a few rounds of heavier precipitation are expected to move in later today and continue into Monday.



Total rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are possible. However, there is still some uncertainty in the track of this precipitation and the exact area that will receive heavier rainfall amounts. Rainfall warnings may be required. This situation will continue to be monitored closely.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.