Weather advisory: Lake effect snow for Manitoulin, sudden reduced visibility may occur

Weather advisory in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight into Sunday morning.



Lake effect flurries are expected to develop northeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this evening and persist into early Sunday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible by later Sunday morning. Sudden reduced visibility is likely due to heavy snow. Travel may become hazardous as a result.



This lake effect snow is expected to move southeast of the area late Sunday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.