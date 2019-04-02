WAYNE N. COLLINS

(BOONE/JAKE)

March 26, 1948 – March 19, 2019

Wayne N. Collins born March 26, 1948 stepped into eternity on March 19, 2019. Wayne was born in Toronto, Ontario, the cherished son of Norman and Ruth Collins of Sheguiandah. Dear husband to Vicki Collins (Lovelace) of 50 years. Dear father of daughter Stacy Collins (Mark) of Manitouwadge, son Norman Collins (Shelly) of Duberville, and son Tige Collins (Rochelle) of Timmins. Proud grandgather of Anthony Collins, Jessica Collins, Cory Desaulnier, Justin Desaulnier, Nathan Collins, Kara Collins, Alexander Collins and Alisha Collins. Proud great-grandfather of Tessa Collins. Dear brother of Lynda Parsons, Bonnie Sandala, Wendy Micheal (predeceased), Erline Bruce and Martin Collins. Proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Raised in Sheguiandah Wayne had many happy years on Manitoulin Island. His favourite hobbies were fishing, hunting and driving the back roads on the Island. As a youngster he attended the local Howland School and then high school in Little Current. He later attended Cambrian College in Sudbury. Wayne spent most of his working career in the mining industry and before retiring was the Purchasing Superintendent for Williams Gold Mine in Hemlo. After 40 years Wayne and Vicki returned to Sheguiandah. After all there is no place like home. A gathering was held at the Senior’s Hall in Sheguiandah on March 23, 2019. The family would appreciate donations to the Manitoulin Health Center Palliative Centre Program.

- Advertisement -