Waubetek signs agreement with Laurentian University for Indigenous mining centre

SUDBURY – Laurentian University is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with Waubetek Business Development Corporation on March 3 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto. This letter paves the way for co-operation between the institutions under the banner of Waubetek’s Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Mineral Development.

Waubetek general manager Dawn Madahbee Leach signed the document alongside Robert Hache, president and vice-chancellor of Laurentian University, following a panel discussion at PDAC on joint mineral exploration ventures, reported the Anishinabek News March 3. Waubetek, Anishinaabemowin for ‘the future,’ is aiming to create genuine partnerships between mining companies and Indigenous communities in several different ways, including the creation of comprehensive impact and benefit agreements. This letter of interest brings these future projects one step closer to reality.

“The Waubetek Business Development Corporation is pleased to be working alongside Laurentian University to support the building of Indigenous capacity and knowledge in the mineral development industry,” said Ms. Madahbee Leach in an Anishinabek News release. “The Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Minerals Development will benefit from this key relationship with academia to provide this much-needed clearing house of information, research, case studies, leading practices, tools, templates and training primarily for Indigenous peoples, but also to assist the mining industry and governments. Waubetek understands that building relationships is important to building understanding.”

Jennifer Abols, executive director of the Goodman School of Mines and president and CEO of MIRARCO said, “I am very pleased to support the singing of this Letter of Interest with Waubetek Business Development Corporation for the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Mineral Development. This is a great fit for the Goodman School of Mines and MIRARCO. I look forward to being involved in ongoing research and education collaboration between Laurentian and Waubetek to support Indigenous minerals development.”