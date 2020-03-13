Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Sudbury District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Sudbury District, is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect in the District until Monday, March 23, 2020

Residents in the Sudbury District, including the communities of Sudbury, Espanola, the municipalities of Markstay-Warren, French River & St. Charles, Townships of Sables- Spanish River & Baldwin, Town of Spanish and Manitoulin Island should exercise caution along local waterways. Although no flooding is anticipated based on current forecasts, special caution should be exercised around rivers and streams. Please alert and monitor any children under your care to these dangers and supervise their activities.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

Although flurries are expected today (Friday) and later into next week, the next few days in northeastern Ontario will see generally clear skies with seasonal temperatures. The daytime highs should gradually warm as we move into next week transitioning above the freezing mark while evening temperatures will remain below freezing. These conditions should ease the spring thaw.

Description of Current Conditions

Water courses that are free of ice are slightly elevated as a result of the recent warmer weather. However, there is still significant snowpack across the region and lakes are still frozen. Warmer weather and rainfall will see rivers and streams respond accordingly.

DEFINITIONS