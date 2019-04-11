Watershed Conditions – Flood Outlook

The Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry – Sudbury District is advising residents on Manitoulin Island that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect for this area of the District.

Recent precipitation has caused increased flows and higher water levels in local streams and rivers. Caution is being advised around these areas. There is the potential for flooding in low lying areas and residents may wish to take action necessary to secure or protect property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates may be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

Water levels and flows have started to respond to the rain and warm temperatures experienced over the last few days in the southern sections of the Northeast region. Moderate temperatures are expected over the next several days with daytime highs and overnight lows being between +8 and -5 deg C, which should maintain a gradual melt of the accumulated snowpack.

Description of Current Conditions

While some melting of the snowpack has occurred, there is still a noticeable amount left on Manitoulin Island. This remaining snow has an above average water content, which can increase the overall runoff.

Local dam operators, including the MNRF, began operations a couple of weeks ago in anticipation of the melt, however runoff from fields and the surrounding land are contributing to these flows in local streams and rivers.

We are watching the progress of this system and will update this message as needed.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.

Expiry Date:

This message will expire on Friday, April 19 2019, 12:00 AM