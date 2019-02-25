Warming stations set up for Island residents without power

MANITOULIN—The extreme high winds that continue to blow across Manitoulin Island, and beyond, have wreaked havoc to the power grid leaving almost 3,000 Island residents without power Monday morning.

Warming stations have been set up for residents in the following communities: Tehkummah, Tehkummah fire hall; Central Manitoulin, the municipal office; and M’Chigeeng, the band office and Wellness Centre.

Much of Western Manitoulin is also without power. The Expositor has not learned of any warming stations in this region of Manitoulin but will update the story if new information becomes available.

Over 40,000 Hydro One customers across Ontario are currently without power.