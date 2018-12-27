Ward 3 seat in Central Manitoulin declared vacant

by Betty Bardswich

MINDEMOYA—A recommendation has been made that Central Manitoulin council declare the council seat vacant in Ward 3, Sandfield.

At the Decmeber 20 regular meeting of council, Councillor Stephens commented that there has been lengthy discussion on this issue and that he was disappointed with a letter written on the topic by the mayor. Councillor Linda Farquhar agreed with Councillor Stephens and said, “It sounds like it is the council’s approval and we didn’t vote on it.”

Mayor Richard Stephens asserted that he was only looking for information on how to deal with the vacant seat issue.

Councillor Angela Johnston stated that she was in favour of a smaller council and stated that it was time to say the seat is vacant and move on. Councillor Farquhar expressed her concern that Sandfield has only one vote on council as things stand now and wanted the wording to read that there was a vacancy on council, but CAO/Clerk Ruth Frawley explained that it has to say that there is a vacancy in Ward 3, adding that anyone from any ward can put themselves forward for the position and that the notice for the position will say just that. Ms. Frawley also noted that council has 60 days to fill the seat and that is more than enough time.

“I would rather wait until we hear from the ministry on this issue,” Mayor Stephens spelled out.

“I think we are bound by the legislation to seek someone for Ward 3,” Councillor Shaffer commented with Councillor Stephens adding, “if we don’t get anyone after seeking a second councillor, then declare it vacant.”

This motion passed, with Mayor Stephens opposed. The notice for the vacancy will be posted in the Island’s newspapers, on the council website and on Facebook.