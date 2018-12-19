War Pensioners of Canada honour local journalists

LITTLE CURRENT—The War Pensioners of Canada are slowly winding down their operations, with a final closing date of 2022 coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the organization, but the group is still very much active when it comes to promoting the interests of Canada’s retired warriors.

At 2 pm last Thursday, the group held its Veteran’s Christmas Luncheon and Awards at Elliott’s Restaurant in Little Current and the event took the journalists attending by surprise.

Following the traditional opening prayer and a moment of silence for those departed, Roger Lloyd, Andrew Manitowabi, Monica Corrigan and Dorothy Kitts, and a mention of those currently in nursing care, the group recited the Act of Remembrance.

WPC President Colin Pick delivered the Northshore branch 2018 year-end report where he noted the loss of four members during the year and the toll that sickness is taking upon the membership.

“I wish to take this opportunity to personally thank all members and their wives and families for all their dedication and support to the WPC throughout 2018,” he said. “In closing I wish you all the very best for the Christmas season and a happy and healthy New Year.”

Mr. Pick made special mention of the activities of the Charles C. Golden Silver Star Memorial Rifle Team and its members who have diligently performed 21-gun salutes at veteran gravesites and during a number of other ceremonies.

Among the WPC activities in 2018 were the April 6 Vimy Ridge ceremony in M’Chigeeng, the May 8 VE Day and Holocaust Remembrance, the Charter Dinner at the Red Dog in Whitefish Falls, regular meetings at Elliott’s Restaurant on September 20 and November 8 and the Biennial Conference held at Branch 39 in Espanola on October 4.

Both The Expositor and The Manitoulin West Recorder were in attendance at the meeting, staff writer Michael Erskine for The Expositor and Manitoulin West Editor Tom Sasvari, and Mr. Sasvari was called to the front to be presented with a 100th Anniversary WPC medal emblazoned with a Latin and English inscription thanking the recipient for their service.

“I can’t say enough about this guy,” said Mr. Pick. “He phones me every Monday to find out what is happening with veterans. He works hard and long.” Mr. Pick also gave special thanks to Rick McCutcheon and Expositor Editor Alicia McCutcheon for their ongoing support of veterans issues “and for helping us get you here for this award presentation.”

“I don’t know what to say,” reacted a startled Mr. Sasvari as Mr. Pick pinned the gold ribboned medal to his chest. “I am very honoured.” This was the second time that Mr. Sasvari has been honoured by the WPC for his work.

Mr. Erskine was then called to the front, where the process was repeated, except that in his case Mr. Erskine’s medal was pinned on his chest by his uncle, retired Sudbury Regional Police Officer David Healey, who had travelled in from his home in Sudbury for the occasion at Mr. Pick’s (also a retired Sudbury police officer) request.

“Mike is another guy who does a lot for veterans,” said Mr. Pick. “He comes to our events and he does a great job in bringing our issues to the general public.”

“I owe a great deal to this man who stood by me during some of the most difficult times in my life,” said Mr. Erskine of his uncle as he accepted the medal. “I am honoured.”

The next WPC meeting is slated for the Tuesday, April 9 observance of Vimy Ridge in M’Chigeeng.