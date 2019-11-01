Volunteers, staff serve nursing home ladies with special breakfast

GORE BAY—Thanks to staff and volunteers of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay, female residents in the nursing home will now be served a special breakfast once a month, something that volunteers have provided for male residents of the nursing home for many years.

“This is the third time that the ladies are being served breakfast by the volunteers,” said Gloria Hall, activities coordinator at the Lodge last Friday.

She explained, “the request had come from the ladies’ residents council who wanted to have a special breakfast every month. They didn’t think it was fair that only the men have this type of breakfast every month.” And, she quipped, “they didn’t like the smell of bacon every month when the men’s breakfast is held.”

“I talked to Heather Nodecker (a retired former employee of Manitoulin Lodge) and Diane Jones and David and Mary-Jo Cariaga and they were interested in volunteering to have the ladies’ breakfast. They are very interested in making this a monthly event,” continued Ms. Hall.

The ladies enjoyed a delicious breakfast of bacon and eggs, pancakes with strawberries and whipped cream, and tea/coffee or juice.