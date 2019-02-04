VINA ROBINSON (MATTHEWS)

September 19, 1928 – January 19, 2019

Vina Robinson (Matthews) passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Little Current, on January 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Born on September 19, 1928 in Blind River, Ontario, Vina was the daughter of the late Edward and Ellen Ann (MacKay) Robinson. She married Gerald Matthews in Sudbury on May 6, 1950 and they divorced in 1976. She was the loving mother of Kirk Matthews and grandson Madison of Toronto, Catherine Matthews of West Kelowna, BC and Todd (Janice) Matthews and granddaughter Michelle of Plano, TX. Vina leaves behind two sisters, Ruby (Lloyd, predeceased) Noble of Gore Bay and Freda (Gerry) Beaucage of Sudbury. Predeceased by brothers Garnet (Elva) Robinson and Seward (Laureen) Robinson. She is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vina was a particularly feisty woman. If she wanted to make something happen, she did so with conviction. Despite many obstacles and a limited education, her intelligence shone. She had a varied business career starting with her own beauty salon at age 18 in Sudbury, On, followed by a Supervisor of an Accounts Payable Department in Downers Grove, IL and then as a Real Estate Agent in Ottawa, On. She had sparkling blue eyes and knew how to engage people and make them feel comfortable. She loved to dance and “The Jive” was something she mastered. She was a delight to everyone dancing with her or watching from the sidelines. A special thanks to the staff at Manitoulin Health Centre and a very special thank you to Jim and Mary Robinson and Bonnie Steele who gave much time, attention and friendship to Vina for a number of years. Plans are forming for a graveside service and a Celebration of Life in Manitowaning in the spring. Notifications will be made. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Island Funeral Home, Little Current, Ontario. Online condolences and inquiries may be directed to www.islandfuneralhome.ca. Memorial donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre or the Knox United Church in Manitowaning would be appreciated.

