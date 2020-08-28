Ventilators arrive at Manitoulin Health Centre

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) has now indicated that the highly anticipated ventilators have arrived and are now in place at the two hospitals on the Island.

“The ventilators are here,” stated Tim Vine, vice-president of corporate support services and chief financial officer of MHC on Tuesday of this week. He pointed out the ventilators arrived late last week. “There are two ventilators for each hospital site (Little Current and Mindemoya).” Up until now, there has been one existing ventilator at each hospital site.

“The ventilators are for providing positive oxygen for people who are having difficulty breathing,” said Mr. Vine, pointing out they can be used for stabilizing a patient who is being transported to hospital in Sudbury. The new ventilators had been fundraised for and purchased in preparation for COVID-19, but can be used for other things as well.

After the highly successful fundraising campaign for the purchase of four new ventilators, which far surpassed the original fundraising goal of $80,000 thanks to the generosity of the entire Manitoulin Island community, MHC was also able to purchase additional leading edge equipment that will assist the two Island hospitals not only through COVID-19, but in the future as well.

UV (ultraviolet) equipment was also purchased and the two UV towers, called Asept.2x, are in place at the Little Current Hospital (with a second on order to go to the Mindemoya Hospital). The UV towers have been purchased from Prescient. Lynn Foster, president and CEO of MHC had explained previously, “The two towers, called Asept.2x, are two towers that are on wheels and can be moved from one room into another after a patient has been discharged, and these towers basically disinfect the room.” N-95 masks are also disinfected with this equipment.

“MHC would like to gratefully recognize Ogimaa kwe (Linda) Debassige’s leadership in the ventilator campaign, and thank all the communities and individuals who generously supported this important equipment,” said Mr. Vine.

Mr. Vine added that Debbie Graham, manager of corporate support services for MHC, “was instrumental in procuring the four ventilators and continually followed up with the vendor to ensure MHC was at the top of the list for delivery.”