VELMA KELL

Velma Kell passed away peacefully at Brucelea Haven in Walkerton, on Sunday afternoon, November 3, 2019. Velma Irene Kell (nee Nickoloff), of Owen Sound, passed away at the age of 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James Kell, of Owen Sound and the late Arthur Wilkinson, of Little Current. Loving mother of Athena McQuay, Pamela Palamar (Dan), Tannis Gould-Hawke, all of Edmonton, Alberta and step-mother of Faith Bartley, of Newmarket, Ruth Campbell, of Meaford, Grace Williams (James), of Chesley, David Kell (Susan), of Flesherton and Marlene Mahoney (Paul), of Guelph. Velma was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother of several. Dear sister of Joy Conlon (Patrick), of Sudbury. Predeceased by her parents, Cecil and Sarah Nickoloff (nee Ramsay), of Little Current. Velma has been cremated and a family service will be held in the summer of 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, Little Current. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to P.A.O.C. Missions as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the Brian E. Wood Funeral Home, 250 – 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence can be sent to the family on-line at www.woodfuneralhome.ca.