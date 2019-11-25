VELDA CLAUDINE SECORD

(nee Patterson)

1937-2019

In Loving Memory Of Velda Claudine Secord (nee Patterson). Velda passed peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on the morning of Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Daughter of the late John and Mary Patterson. Predeceased by husband Robert Secord (1999). Loved sister of: Colin Patterson (Mary-Lou) (both predeceased), Ken Patterson (predeceased), Sylvia Clarke (Jack) (both predeceased), Myles Patterson (predeceased), Marvin Patterson (predeceased) (Heather), Elaine Lanktree (Morley) (predeceased) and Bev Patterson. Dear aunt to many. There is a Celebration of life at 2 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Little Current Royal Canadian Legion.

Velda, Our Angel

Velda, our Angel who looks down from the sky,

Please stay with us as time goes by.

As you spread your wings and learn to fly,

Wrap them around us and holds us tight.

Help us see your smile when the flowers come,

And feel your love in the warmth of the sun.

Help us remember your humor with pure joy,

And keep our smiles bright for all to enjoy.

Help keep our hearts full of memories and love,

And give us comfort from heaven above.

Keep us strong in hurt and pain,

Be sure to help your love remain.

Our beautiful angel looking down from above,

Walk with us always and share Heaven’s love.

Although you’re gone, you’re not forgotten,

You will be thought about very often.

So shine on angel with those wings,

And guide us through our daily flings.

Fly with us in our busy lives,

And keep us safe right by our sides.