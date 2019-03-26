Vehicle strikes downtown pharmacy

A red GMC Sierra half-ton truck struck two vehicles in downtown Little Current this morning causing serious damage to both before ramming into the side of the Edgewater PharmaChoice pharmacy.

The driver was of the half-ton was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The first vehicle struck was a Sysco delivery truck on Worthington Street that was unloading supplies to the Anchor Inn, the delivery truck was disabled when the half-ton struck it front end causing a fluid leak.

The second and more serious collision was with another delivery truck unloading supplies for the pharmacy. The delivery driver, 40-year driving veteran Luke Moreau, was in the back of the truck and thrown clear to the ground. That driver sustained minor injuries to his face and leg.

The half-ton truck struck with enough force to push the delivery truck up and onto the sidewalk and into the side of the Edgewater building.

“It just came within an inch of breaking our window,” said pharmacist Diane Meehan, who was the first person on the scene after the accident.

Marcel Gauthier noted that the truck just missed colliding with his vehicle. “This was my lucky day,” he said. “I was just about to turn around when I saw a flash of red go by me. He was really moving.”

Witnesses in the Anchor Inn restaurant saw the vehicle go through the stop sign at the intersection of Worthington and Water Street without stopping after striking the first truck.

Air bags deployed from the half-ton and Northeast town firefighters were on the scene.

The OPP are investigating.