Vaccinate and update records now, avoid potential student suspensions later

SUDBURY – With the 2019 school year upon us, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) would like to remind parents that now is the time to make sure that student vaccinations are up-to-date and reported.

“Schools and daycares are settings where infectious diseases can be spread easily due to the nature of their environment of playing and eating close together. It is important students are vaccinated to be protected from serious diseases that can be prevented by vaccination,” said Karly McGibbon, public health nurse with PHSD.

“In Ontario, children need up-to-date vaccination records to attend school and licensed child care centres. It’s the law,” said Ms. McGibbon. Each year, PHSD reviews the vaccination records of thousands of students enrolled in schools and licenced daycares. Letters are sent to parents or students when records are incomplete. “We require that students be vaccinated to continue to attend school and to send us their updated vaccine information, so we may update the Ministry of Health records on each child.”

“Thankfully, the reporting process has been made easier. Ontario has introduced Immunization Connect Ontario (ICON), a new secure online system for submitting child vaccination information to public health units. “It is a great alternative to paper records. Parents and students can view their own immunization record online, and can report any new vaccinations students received to this online site found at phsd.ca/report vaccines,” said Ms. McGibbon. “It’s like the yellow immunization card, only better. However, vaccination records can also be printed if a paper copy is required.”

ICON can be accessed easily at phsd.ca. The student’s Ontario Health Card number is required. Children 16 years of age and older can access and report vaccinations themselves.

For questions about vaccines, how to report them, or to book a vaccination appointment, call 705-522-9200, ext 458.