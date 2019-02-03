UPDATE: Suspects in custody following M’Chigeeng shooting

M’Chigeeng – The grainy photo circulating on Facebook and pictured below appears to show two of the four suspects wanted in a M’Chigeeng shooting today apprehended at the swing bridge by the OPP.

The photo shows what appear to be two men on there knees, with hands behind their head as OPP have weapons drawn.

The Expositor has learned that the other two suspects, two females, were apprehended at the corner of Hill Street and Hwy 542 in M’Chigeeng just moments ago.

Early reports were that the shooting(s) may have been a homicide but new reports state that the victims sustained injuries and are recieveing treatment at hospital .

The Expositor will continue to report as new information arises.