Update: Serious collision closes Highway 17

(ESPANOLA, ON)– On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a serious two vehicle motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 17, east of Nairn Centre in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing their investigation. One person has been confirmed deceased. Highway 17 was closed for several hours and has been re-opened.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.